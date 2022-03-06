First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 4.8% Higher

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $70.60. 58,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,712,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

