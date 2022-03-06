First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 4.8% Higher

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.61 and last traded at $70.60. 58,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,712,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

