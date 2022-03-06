First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. 38,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,890. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $54.29 and a one year high of $65.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

