First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,192,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,770,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,083 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,494,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after purchasing an additional 582,999 shares in the last quarter.

FV opened at $47.28 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

