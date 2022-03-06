First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

FDEU traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 77,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $14.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

