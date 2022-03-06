First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 742,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.