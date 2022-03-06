First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.