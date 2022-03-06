Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.25. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,031 shares of company stock worth $10,184,724. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

