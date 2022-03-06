Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,527 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Flex by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,593,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,456,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,894 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,683,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,947,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,709,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,753 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.