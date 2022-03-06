Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.24

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 7461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLNC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. Analysts forecast that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,041,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,129,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

