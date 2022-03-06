Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 125,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,477 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FOR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 69,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,942. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $894.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

