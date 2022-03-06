Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Holdings Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,740 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after buying an additional 510,712 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,529,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.19. Forterra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Forterra (Get Rating)

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.