Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

FOXF stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.81. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $102.67 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

