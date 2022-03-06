Frederic B. Luddy Sells 333 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE NOW opened at $547.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.12. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.89, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

