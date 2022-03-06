Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.82.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRHLF stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 5.47%.

About Freehold Royalties (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.