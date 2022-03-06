Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $50.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($47.53) to €34.50 ($38.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC began coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($105.62) to €87.00 ($97.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($62.87) to €60.25 ($67.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($42.70) to €36.00 ($40.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 158,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

