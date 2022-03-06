Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
FRD stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $15.63.
About Friedman Industries
