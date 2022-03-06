Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,150.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($15.43) and last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.43), with a volume of 105016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,250 ($16.77).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($35.35) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($45.86) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($45.86) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,918 ($39.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,440.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,034.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £453.09 million and a P/E ratio of 32.49.

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.77), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($42,986.05).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

