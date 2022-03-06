FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.400-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $149.71 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $118.91 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.46 and its 200-day moving average is $144.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.44.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

