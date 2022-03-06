Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001250 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $199.95 million and $2.05 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded 7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,133.62 or 0.99944417 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00074509 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003039 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022200 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001983 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013480 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.57 or 0.00277274 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.