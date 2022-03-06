Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001250 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $199.95 million and $2.05 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,133.62 or 0.99944417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00074509 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022200 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.57 or 0.00277274 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.