Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Funko also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.91 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.66.

Funko stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $989.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Funko has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Funko will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Funko by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Funko by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

