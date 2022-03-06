Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUWAY opened at $10.11 on Friday. Furukawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

