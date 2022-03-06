Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FUWAY opened at $10.11 on Friday. Furukawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.
Furukawa Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Furukawa Electric (FUWAY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.