FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of AUPH opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

