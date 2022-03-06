FY2022 EPS Estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.28 million.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of CVE GPV opened at C$7.39 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.90 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01.

In other GreenPower Motor news, Senior Officer Brendan Riley acquired 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,092.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,716 shares in the company, valued at C$911,827.99. Also, Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,148,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,866,179.20.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

