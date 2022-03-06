FY2022 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.57). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS.

RGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $27.60 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $46.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

