Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GAU. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 218,199 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

