Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.