GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.81 ($48.10).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.41 ($39.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.23. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €30.76 ($34.56) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($54.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.