Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,242,382 Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,242,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday.
NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.70.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,332,154 shares of company stock worth $1,240,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
Avalo Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
