Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.95 million, a P/E ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

