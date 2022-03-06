Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,191 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRTG. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

