Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 158.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.