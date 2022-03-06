Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 333.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

ULH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

ULH stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $510.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

