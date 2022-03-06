Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Gerdau has increased its dividend payment by 79.2% over the last three years. Gerdau has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,110 shares during the period.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

