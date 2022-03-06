GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.20

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 302570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of C$32.41 million and a P/E ratio of -41.00.

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

