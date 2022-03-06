GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.20

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 302570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of C$32.41 million and a P/E ratio of -41.00.
GFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:GFG)
Featured Articles
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.