GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.