Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 668,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $29,779,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GKOS opened at $54.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

