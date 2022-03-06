Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 983,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,283,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,842,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,889,000 after acquiring an additional 391,886 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,069,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $23.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

