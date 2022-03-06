Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.860-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$ EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.80.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $16.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.52. The company had a trading volume of 291,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,103. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.12 and a 200 day moving average of $286.71. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a 1 year low of $191.92 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Globant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

