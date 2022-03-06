Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.160-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.02 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.80.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $16.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.52. 291,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,103. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.71. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $191.92 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Globant by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Globant by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

