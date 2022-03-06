Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $19.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

