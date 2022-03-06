Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 2,310 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter valued at $47,674,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,159 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,058,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,765,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 168,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 49,829 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.