Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

AKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NYSE AKA opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.