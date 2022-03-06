Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,460,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,597,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3,340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 57,318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,712,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $25.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $438.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

About Howard Bancorp (Get Rating)

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.