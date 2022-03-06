Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 149.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 80.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $2,222,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBI stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $223.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.94. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

