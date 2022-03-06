Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 6,793 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 26.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,103,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 757,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SRI opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $518.01 million, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

