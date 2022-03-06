Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Announces Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.60 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

