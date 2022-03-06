Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Announces Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.60 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42.
GOSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
