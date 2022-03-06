Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI stock opened at $249.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.14 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.12.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

UI has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.75.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

