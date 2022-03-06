Gradient Investments LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $452.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.81 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $505.15 and its 200-day moving average is $589.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.