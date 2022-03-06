Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 507,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG opened at $110.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.