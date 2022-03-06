Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

